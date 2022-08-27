Left Menu

Bengal: Two BSF personnel arrested over woman's rape along India-Bangla border

He dragged the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime, the official said.The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint.After learning about the incident, we apprehended the duo and handed them over to the police.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 14:17 IST
Two BSF personnel have been arrested over the rape of a woman who was allegedly trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India, a senior official of the paramilitary organization said on Saturday.

The BSF assistant sub-inspector and constable were arrested late on Friday night and handed over to West Bengal Police for further legal action, he said.

The accused have been suspended and a court of inquiry has been ordered against them, the official of the Border Security Force's South Bengal frontier said.

The incident took place early on August 26 near Bagda border outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, he said.

''The BSF constable apprehended a tout and a woman trying to illegally enter Bangladesh from India. He dragged the woman to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, while the ASI helped him commit the crime,'' the official said.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint.

''After learning about the incident, we apprehended the duo and handed them over to the police. Both have been suspended, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident,'' he said.

The incident triggered a war of words between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has repeatedly disapproved of the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km from the international border.

''Our country is becoming increasingly UNSAFE for women under @BJP4India's misrule! Mr @AmitShah, under your watch, BSF Officer & Jawan raped a woman; threatened her with consequences if she raised her voice. Indeed a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'!'' the TMC tweeted.

The BJP said the TMC should not tarnish the image of the entire force because of such isolated incidents.

''Such comments from the TMC are unacceptable. You cannot malign the entire force because of such isolated incidents. The law will take its course if anyone has committed a crime,'' BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said.

