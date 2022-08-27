Left Menu

Unidentified men break open ATM, decamp with Rs 17L cash in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 27-08-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 14:28 IST
Unidentified men break open ATM, decamp with Rs 17L cash in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Unidentified persons broke open an ATM using a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 17 lakh cash at Bham village, about 23 km from here, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh Khakh said police were examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) kiosk and its adjoining areas.

Assistant manager of Punjab National Bank (Bham branch), Jasvir Singh said the incident took place at around 2:40 am and the burglars, who came in a car, took away about Rs 17 lakh cash with them.

The exact number of burglars was yet to be ascertained, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Chabbewal police station, said Khakh.

