CM Naveen Patnaik approves 36 new police stations in Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the proposal to set up 36 new police stations in the state, the decision has been taken in view of the swelling population and administrative requirements. The Chief Minister has ordered to make these police stations operational earliest.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:11 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved the proposal to set up 36 new police stations in the state, the decision has been taken in view of the swelling population and administrative requirements. The Chief Minister has ordered to make these police stations operational earliest. As per the press statement from Chief Minister's Office, the new police stations will be set up in Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Krndrapada, Keonjhar, Khurdha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Subarnpur District.

"All these new police stations will be opened with the division of the existing police stations and up-gradation of funds," the statement further said. As per the statement "For the management of these new stations, the state government has created as many as 563 new posts at various levels from inspector to constable in the police department."

The Chief Minister has expressed hope that "the efforts of Odisha Police will be strengthened in providing better police services to the people of the state after the establishment of these 36 new police stations," the statement added. The Yatra will cover over 100 educational institutions in 30 districts over a period of 60 days.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

