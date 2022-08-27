Left Menu

Standing Committee on Defence visits Southern Command HQ in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:35 IST
(PTI) The Parliament's Standing Committee On Defence (SCOD) visited the Army's Southern Command headquarters in Pune to review 'Strat Operational Preparedness of Defence Forces', an official said on Saturday.

The 14-member committee, which arrived on August 26, was headed by chairperson and Lok Sabha MP Jual Oram, a defence release said.

The SCOD was apprised of the rich history and legacy of the Command since Independence by Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command.

The SCOD comprises select Members of Parliament and is constituted for the purpose of legislative overviewing of defence policies and decision making of the Ministry of Defence, it added.

