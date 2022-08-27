Left Menu

Ex-boyfriend, associate arrested for attacking woman in north Delhi's Keshav Puram

A 40-year-old man and an associate of his have been arrested in connection with an attack on his ex-girlfriend in northwest Delhis Keshav Puram area earlier in the week, police said on Saturday.A 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday with a sharp-edged object by an unknown person at the instance of her ex-boyfriend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 19:43 IST
A 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday with a sharp-edged object by an unknown person at the instance of her ex-boyfriend. The accused have been identified as Naveen Sharma alias Akash Pandit, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Aman, 21, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

The woman had sustained superficial lacerated wounds on the right jaw line and right thumb. The victim in her complaint had said that an unknown person at the instance of one Naveen Sharma, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her while she was returning to her home in Keshav Puram. Around three months ago, she had filed a complaint of intimidation against Sharma, however, the matter was settled mutually between them as she gave in writing that she didn't want any legal action.

According to police, the woman and Sharma were in a relationship for one year, however the victim wanted to end it, but he insisted that they carried on.

Three teams were formed to nab the two accused, who were held from different locations, they said.

Recovery of the weapon of offence is in progress, police said.

Sharma was earlier found involved in cases of Arms Act, causing hurt, and cheating, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

