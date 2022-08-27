Left Menu

MP: Over 150 injured, three critical, in Gotmar festival famous for stone-pelting

famous for people on either sides of a river raining stones on each other as a tradition passed down from an abduction incident of the past. The stone-pelting ritual started some 300 years ago when a boy from Pandhurna abducted a girl from Sawargaon and faced a volley of stones while crossing the river with her, before his native villagers came to his rescue.A total of 158 persons were injured in the festival.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 27-08-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 20:48 IST
MP: Over 150 injured, three critical, in Gotmar festival famous for stone-pelting
  • Country:
  • India

More than 150 persons were injured, three of them critically, on Saturday during the 'Gotmar' festival in Pandhurna in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. famous for people on either sides of a river raining stones on each other as a tradition passed down from an abduction incident of the past. The stone-pelting ritual started some 300 years ago when a boy from Pandhurna abducted a girl from Sawargaon and faced a volley of stones while crossing the river with her, before his native villagers came to his rescue.

''A total of 158 persons were injured in the festival. Three of them are critical and have been hospitalised in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey said.

Security personnel were deployed at the site of the festival along with five doctors and other health staff, Uikey had informed earlier.

He had said drones were flown and cameras have been installed as part of the monitoring mechanism of the festival, which is conducted with section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in place at the venue.

During the Gotmar festival, people from Sawargaon and Pandhurna villages gather on either side of Jaam river and race to snatch a flag hoisted on a dead tree in the middle of the water body amid stone pelting from both sides.

Eyewitnesses said villagers from Pandhurna managed to grab the flag during this year's festival and were declared winners.

People have lost their lives and many sustained injuries in the festival over the years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022