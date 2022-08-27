Motor racing-Sainz puts Ferrari on pole in Belgium
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 21:00 IST
Spaniard Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday after grid penalties were taken into account.
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was comfortably fastest in qualifying for Red Bull but will start further down the field.
