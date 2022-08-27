CJI Lalit greets predecessor N V Ramana on his 65th birthday
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday met his predecessor Justice retd N V Ramana at Ramanas residence and greeted him on his 65th birthday. Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit today met Justice N V Ramana and greeted him on his birthday, an apex court official said. Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th CJI on Saturday.
Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit on Saturday met his predecessor Justice (retd) N V Ramana at Ramana's residence and greeted him on his 65th birthday. Justice Ramana had retired on Friday after a tenure of over 16 months as the CJI. ''Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit today met Justice N V Ramana and greeted him on his birthday,'' an apex court official said. Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th CJI on Saturday.
