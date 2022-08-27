Man held with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh at Kolkata airport

A passenger was held at the Kolkata airport with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the man who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Friday, they said.

After a search, five foreign-made 24k gold bars weighing 1.4 kg were found hidden in his shoes, they added.

An investigation has been started, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)