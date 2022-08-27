Left Menu

Man held with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger was held at the Kolkata airport with gold bars worth Rs 77 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the man who arrived from Mumbai was intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit on Friday, they said.

After a search, five foreign-made 24k gold bars weighing 1.4 kg were found hidden in his shoes, they added.

An investigation has been started, officials said.

