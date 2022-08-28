Left Menu

23-year-old woman found dead with throat slit in Delhi, one held

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Saturday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 08:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 08:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police said the information was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station at around 7:00 pm that a lady is lying in a pool of blood in an office at Kewal Park, Azadpur. On being informed about the incident a police team rushed to the spot.

It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said. The case has been registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one accused has been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

