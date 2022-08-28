Ruchita Vinerkar wins women's 10m air pistol T5 title in selection trials
Haryanas Rhythm Sangwan was fourth with 248.4.Haryana, however, claimed both the top spots in the junior womens T5 10m air pistol with Suruchi defeating Rhythm 17-15 in yet another close final.Suruchi had shot 568 to claim the seventh qualifying spot, while Rhythm was second with a score of 579.In the Youth womens 10m air pistol T5 category, the gold went to Haryana again with Shikha Narwal getting the better of Chandigarhs Sainyam, 17-9 in the final.
- Country:
- India
Ruchita Vinerkar of the Railways claimed the women's 10m air pistol T5 gold in the national shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here on Sunday.
She shot 16 in the gold medal match to edge out Divya TS of Karnataka, who shot 14.
Ruchita finished fourth in the qualifiers in the 294-strong field with a score of 576 after the allocated 60 shots. Divya was seventh with 574, while Maharashtra's Sakshi Suryavanshi topped with a score of 580.
In the top-eight semi-final stage, Ruchita topped with 251.1, while Divya was second with 248.7, elevating both to the gold medal shootout. Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan was fourth with 248.4.
Haryana, however, claimed both the top spots in the junior women's T5 10m air pistol with Suruchi defeating Rhythm 17-15 in yet another close final.
Suruchi had shot 568 to claim the seventh qualifying spot, while Rhythm was second with a score of 579.
In the Youth women's 10m air pistol T5 category, the gold went to Haryana again with Shikha Narwal getting the better of Chandigarh's Sainyam, 17-9 in the final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Political parties have been shaken by Karnataka HC's ACB ruling: BJP
Karnataka Minister urges people to take pledge for organ donation
Women have to sleep with someone to get govt job in BJP-ruled Karnataka: Congress
Karnataka: Cop suspended for thrashing villager, departmental inquiry ordered
3 of family from Haryana killed in accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur