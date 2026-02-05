Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks in Karnataka Legislative Council
BJP MLC C T Ravi has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Council following derogatory comments he made against Congress member Nazeer Ahmed. The statements, which implicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparked objections from Congress members, leading to Ravi's temporary suspension by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:07 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) C T Ravi faced suspension from the Karnataka Legislative Council on the session's final day, following his controversial remarks about Congress member Nazeer Ahmed.
Ravi's comments, seen as objectionable, were directed at Ahmed in response to a previous statement involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress members immediately raised a protest, demanding disciplinary action.
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti announced Ravi's suspension just an hour before the session ended sine die, emphasizing the need for decorum in political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Launches Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Factories
Karnataka Minister Advocates High-Speed Rail Corridor
Tragedy Strikes Karnataka: Fatal Highway Collision Claims Lives of Three Women
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash
Karnataka Assembly Rejects VB-G RAM G, Demands Return of MGNREGA