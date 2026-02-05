Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks in Karnataka Legislative Council

BJP MLC C T Ravi has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Council following derogatory comments he made against Congress member Nazeer Ahmed. The statements, which implicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparked objections from Congress members, leading to Ravi's temporary suspension by Chairman Basavaraj Horatti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:07 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks in Karnataka Legislative Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) C T Ravi faced suspension from the Karnataka Legislative Council on the session's final day, following his controversial remarks about Congress member Nazeer Ahmed.

Ravi's comments, seen as objectionable, were directed at Ahmed in response to a previous statement involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress members immediately raised a protest, demanding disciplinary action.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti announced Ravi's suspension just an hour before the session ended sine die, emphasizing the need for decorum in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026