Controversy Erupts Over Derogatory Remarks in Karnataka Legislative Council

BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) C T Ravi faced suspension from the Karnataka Legislative Council on the session's final day, following his controversial remarks about Congress member Nazeer Ahmed.

Ravi's comments, seen as objectionable, were directed at Ahmed in response to a previous statement involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress members immediately raised a protest, demanding disciplinary action.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti announced Ravi's suspension just an hour before the session ended sine die, emphasizing the need for decorum in political discourse.

