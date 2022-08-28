Maha: Drone spotted above Army's CATS campus in Nashik; police complaint filed

Authorities at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) in Gandhinagar in Maharashtra's Nashik have lodged a complaint with police after a drone was spotted for a brief while above the sprawling campus before disappearing, an official said on Sunday.

The drone was spotted over the campus along the Nashik-Pune Highway at around 10pm on Thursday and disappeared before security personnel at the premier facility could counter it, he said.

An officer of CATS has lodged a complaint with Upnanagar police, he said, adding that serious cognizance has been taken of the incident and detailed probe had begun.

The CATS is the alma mater of aviators and remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) crew of Army Aviation. Its role is to provide combat flying and ground training to all aviators of the Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)