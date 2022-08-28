Man held for raping, blackmailing 17-year-old girl in Mumbai

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in Shahunagar area of central Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Friday arrested the 20-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. The victim and accused were college students and were friends, the official said.

Some months ago, the victim snapped ties with the man, following which he started blackmailing her, he said. The accused has been remanded to police custody and further probe is underway, the official added.

