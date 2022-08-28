Left Menu

Man held for raping, blackmailing 17-year-old girl in Mumbai

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in Shahunagar area of central Mumbai, police said on Sunday.Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Friday arrested the 20-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:31 IST
Man held for raping, blackmailing 17-year-old girl in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl in Shahunagar area of central Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police on Friday arrested the 20-year-old accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. The victim and accused were college students and were friends, the official said.

Some months ago, the victim snapped ties with the man, following which he started blackmailing her, he said. The accused has been remanded to police custody and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022