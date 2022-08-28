Unknown miscreants damage Hindu goddess' idol in UP
Unidentified miscreants damaged an idol of a Hindu goddess installed outside a village under the Saini police station area of Kaushambi district, police said on Sunday. Station House Officer of the police station Bhuvnesh Kumar Choubey said the villagers of Kura Muridan village in the police station area had installed the idol of Kali Mata on a mound outside the village.
On Saturday night some miscreants damaged the idol and villagers were angry after finding out about the incident, he said.
Police have registered a case against unknown persons and initiated an investigation into the matter, the SHO said.
