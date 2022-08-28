Left Menu

Updated: 28-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 17:58 IST
'EG - TN-DAMinflow increase into mettur dam, water discharge increases Coimbatore, Aug 28'
With inflow of water increasing to 1.20 lakh cusecs, about 87,000 cusecs of water are being discharged from Stanley reservoir in Mettur in Salem District from early Sunday.

Surplus water is bring released from Krshna Raja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka, which is receiving copious rains increasing the inflow to the reservoir, necessitating the discharge of water to Cauvery river in Delta Dsitricts of Tamil Nadu , official sources said.

The water level in the dam stood at 120 feet and the storage at 93.47 TMC, they said.

As a ressult the people living in low lying areas and river banks in\ 12 disricts are asked to move to safer places and prevent going near the rivers.

