Left Menu

Four drowned while trying to rescue boy in Ajmer

Four men who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said. He said that a 13-year-old boy fell into the water tank which had a water level of around 3 feet. The boy survived while the other four men died, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:31 IST
Four drowned while trying to rescue boy in Ajmer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men who got down into a water tank to rescue a minor boy who fell into the tank died in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said. However, the boy was rescued, they said.

''Prima facie, they died due to poisonous gas in the tank. However, the exact cause of the death will be clear after post-mortem report," Sub Inspector of Srinagar police station Ganpat Singh said. He said that a 13-year-old boy fell into the water tank which had a water level of around 3 feet. To rescue him, Shaitan, Devkaran, Mahendra and Shivraj got down one after another but they fell unconscious.

They were taken out and rushed to a nearby hospital. The boy survived while the other four men died, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022