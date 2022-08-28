Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Daniil Medvedev v Stefan Kozlov (United States) Leolia Jeanjean (France) v 12-Coco Gauff (United States)

Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) v Serena Williams (United States) 23-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM 24-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Andy Murray (Britain)

7-Simona Halep (Romania) v Daria Snigur (Ukraine) 20-Madison Keys (United States) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Daniel Elahi Galan (Colombia) 14-Leylah Fernandez (Canada) v Oceane Dodin (France)

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)