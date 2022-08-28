Alcoholic man kills cousin after father leaves home
A 22-year-old man has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly slitting the throat of his cousin amid over a family dispute in Nagpur's Nandanvan area, the official said on Sunday.
Himanshu Purushottam Shende (22) and his friend Ashish Amrut Mahalle (22) have been arrested for killing Shubham Pandurang Shende, he said.
''Himanshu is an alcoholic and was angry after his father shifted to Shubhams place due to this habit. On Saturday evening, he and Mahalle slit Shubham's throat and killed him,'' he said.
