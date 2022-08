Scoreboard: India versus Pakistan

India innings: Rohit Sharma c Iftikhar Ahmed b Nawaz 12 KL Rahul b Naseem Shah 0 Virat Kohli c Iftikhar Ahmed b Nawaz 35 Ravindra Jadeja b Nawaz 35 Suryakumar Yadavb Naseem Shah 18 Hardik Pandya not out 33 Dinesh Karthik (wk) not out 1 Extras (lb 5, w 9) 14 Total (five wickets, 19.4 overs) 148 Fall of Wickets 1-1, 50-2, 53-3, 89-4, 141-5 Bowlers: Naseem Shah 4-0-27-2, Shahnawaz Dahani 4-0-29-0, Haris Rauf 4-0-35-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-19-0, Mohammad Nawaz 3.4-0-33-3.

