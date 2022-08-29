Left Menu

Police investigating highway killing of two Colombian journalists

Although authorities said it remains unclear whether the murders were related to the journalists' profession, the Foundation for Press Freedom called for the case to be investigated quickly, and their work taken into account during the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 01:05 IST
Police investigating highway killing of two Colombian journalists

Two journalists were shot to death by unknown assailants on a motorcycle, who attacked them while they were traveling in a car on a highway in northern Colombia, police said on Sunday. Leiner Montero, the director of an online radio station, and Dilia Contreras, the director of an online news website, were killed near the municipality of Fundacion in the department of Magdalena as they were returning from patron saint festivities in a nearby village.

Magdalena police commander Andres Serna said that, according to preliminary investigations, a fight had occurred involving Montero and several others. "After this act of intolerance, the journalist decided to leave in his car alongside Dilia and another man, and on the way they were killed," the officer told reporters.

"We are committed to the citizens of Magdalena to resolve in the shortest possible time this sad case involving two journalists who were highly appreciated among their union, family and acquaintances," he added. Although authorities said it remains unclear whether the murders were related to the journalists' profession, the Foundation for Press Freedom called for the case to be investigated quickly, and their work taken into account during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022