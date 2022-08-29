Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Duke volleyball game in Utah moved after racist abuse hurled at Black player

Duke University women's volleyball match on Saturday was moved to an alternate location in Provo, Utah, after racial slurs were hurled at a Black player from the crowd during Friday's match with BYU, school officials said. The incident prompted BYU to apologize and ban a fan identified as the perpetrator.

Black Duke volleyball player speaks out about racist abuse at BYU game

A Black Duke University women's volleyball player who had racial slurs hurled at her from the crowd during Friday's match against Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, spoke out on Sunday about the incident that drew national condemnation. Rachel Richardson, a 19-year-old sophomore player and outside hitter, said she and her Black teammates were "targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," which took place in front of 5,000 spectators.

Some Pennsylvania Republicans defend Mastriano for posing in Confederate uniform

Some Republicans in Pennsylvania defended Donald Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday after Reuters published a 2014 photo of him posing in a Confederate uniform. The previously unreported photo was released by the U.S. Army War College to Reuters under a Freedom of Information Act request. It showed Mastriano among the 2013-14 faculty for the Department of Military Strategy, Plans, and Operations, where he worked at the time.

Texas woman arrested for hate crime against Indians in viral video

Police in Texas arrested a woman who they said shouted racial abuse at four Indian women in a viral video, telling them to "Go back to India," in an incident brought to the attention of federal authorities. "This incident is a hate crime in accordance with Texas laws," police in Plano, Texas, where the incident occurred, said in a statement on Saturday.

Defense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says

U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans joining Congress's probe of the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, accused members of his party of "hypocrisy" for defending the former president's handling of classified documents. "The hypocrisy of folks in my party that spent years chanting ‘lock her up’ about Hillary Clinton because of some deleted emails or quote unquote wiping a server are now out there defending a man who very clearly did not take the national security of the United States to heart," Kinzinger said during an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

U.S. judge indicates intent to name special master in Trump FBI search

A U.S. judge on Saturday said it was her "preliminary intent" to grant former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a special master to oversee a review of materials seized Aug. 8 from his Florida home during an FBI raid. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was nominated by Trump in 2020, on Saturday also directed the Justice Department to submit under seal more details "specifying all property seized pursuant to the search warrant."

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip U.S. economy into recession

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday that she was very worried that the Federal Reserve was going to tip the nation's economy into recession and that interest rate hikes would put people out of work. "Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy? It's high prices and millions of people out of work. I am very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession," Warren told CNN on Sunday.

NASA's mega-moon rocket ready for liftoff on eve of debut Artemis mission

Launch teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida spent a final full day of preparations ahead of Monday's planned liftoff of NASA's giant next-generation rocket on its debut test flight, kicking off the agency's Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of Apollo. NASA officials said on Sunday that all systems appeared "go" for liftoff, and weather forecasts called for an 80% chance of favorable conditions at the top of Monday's two-hour launch window, starting at 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 GMT), diminishing to 60% toward the end of that period.

