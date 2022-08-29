Left Menu

Man run over by water tanker after falling from two-wheeler in Thane

A water tanker coming from the opposite direction ran over him, he said.The injured man was rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old man was killed when a water tanker ran over him after he fell from his two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Monday.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) MLA Raju Patil tweeted a video of incident, which took place around 8 pm on Sunday, and tagged the post to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) while saying the man died due to pothole on road.

TMC's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant in an official release said the accident took place on Agasan road in Diva township when the victim, Ganesh Fale, was going on a scooty. Fale lost control of his vehicle and fell on the road. A water tanker coming from the opposite direction ran over him, he said.

The injured man was rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. Police have sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem. The Mumbra police have registered a case against the tanker driver, a police official said.

