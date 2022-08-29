Left Menu

SC issues notice to Karnataka on pleas against HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:14 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to the state on the pleas and posted them for hearing on September 5.

The bench pulled up some of the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit ''this kind of forum shopping''.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court against the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classroom.

