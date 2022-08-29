Left Menu

Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:28 IST
Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus
J Uduch Sengebau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Palau's vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own, and has relentlessly sought to isolate itself internationally by depriving it of diplomatic partners.

Vice President J Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit on Saturday and was due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation from the Pacific nation had PCR tests on Sunday, with two of them positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended, possibly for a full week.

Taiwan has gradually relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

Upon her arrival, Senior, who is also her country's justice minister, said she looked forward to "strengthening bilateral relations with the Taiwan government and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan, in the areas of justice, maritime security, and public safety." "The Republic of Palau and the Republic of Taiwan share similar beliefs in human rights, justice, and the rule of law," Senior said.

Taiwan this week is also hosting Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro of Guatemala, another of its dwindling number of diplomatic allies.

The visits come amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, following China's threatening military exercises and missile launches staged in retaliation for a trip to the island earlier this month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022