Left Menu

Teenage girl attempts suicide over harassment in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:56 IST
Teenage girl attempts suicide over harassment in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison after allegedly facing sexual harassment by youth in Kakroli village here, police said on Monday.

The girl's father in his complaint alleged that she took the extreme step on Sunday following sexual harassment by a youth from a different community in their village, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding youth, Station House Officer of Kakroli police station Jitender Singh said.

A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The statement of the girl has been recorded before the magistrate, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022