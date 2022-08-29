Teenage girl attempts suicide over harassment in UP

A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by consuming poison after allegedly facing sexual harassment by youth in Kakroli village here, police said on Monday.

The girl's father in his complaint alleged that she took the extreme step on Sunday following sexual harassment by a youth from a different community in their village, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding youth, Station House Officer of Kakroli police station Jitender Singh said.

A case has been registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The statement of the girl has been recorded before the magistrate, he said.

