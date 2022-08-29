Left Menu

MP: Man called for questioning by police dies; family alleges ill-treatment

29-08-2022
A 32-year-old man, who was brought in for questioning to a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas, died under suspicious circumstances after his health deteriorated.

While the family members of the deceased Indore resident Mukesh Chhad have accused policemen of assaulting and demanding a bribe from him, the police have refuted the allegations.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) of Dewas Vivek Singh Chouhan said the police had registered a case against a relative of Chhad for allegedly manufacturing spurious ghee and beedis.

Chhad was brought to the Industrial Area police station for questioning on suspicion of being involved in the crime, he said.

Refuting the family's allegations of bribery, Chouhan said that the deceased was a patient of epilepsy and he was handed over to his family as his health deteriorated.

A team of doctors will conduct a post-mortem on the deceased's body and further steps will be taken on its report, he said.

Meanwhile, Guddu Parmar, a relative of the deceased, alleged that Chhad had gone to Dewas to sell spices and the police took him to the police station, where a bribe was sought.

A policeman telephoned the family on Sunday asking them to take Chhad to a hospital as his health had deteriorated, he claimed. Chhad was initially taken to a hospital in Dewas and was later referred for treatment to a hospital in Indore. But he died on the way, Parmar said.

