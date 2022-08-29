Left Menu

In plot twist, Iraqi Shiite cleric announces retirement

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:35 IST
An influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday. It is unclear how Muqtada al-Sadr's latest announcement will affect an ongoing sit-in by his supporters outside Iraq's parliament building that has paralyzed Iraqi politics for over four weeks.

Shortly after al-Sadr's announcement, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, which contains the main offices of caretaker prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to protest there.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

