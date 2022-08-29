Dalit boy found dead in field, lover buried in suspected honour killing incident in UP village

An interfaith young couple was allegedly killed in Padaria Chetsingh village of Rudhauli area here by the girl's family which did not approve of their relationship, police said on Monday.

Amina, the girl, was found buried, while the boy, aged about 18 and a Dalit, was found dead in a sugarcane field, they said.

The incident came to light when one Paras Nath Chaudhary spotted Ankit’s body in his field on Saturday and informed the police, they said. According to Ankit’s father, his son was a tractor driver, said local SHO Ram Krishan.

Police found that the tractor he drove belonged to one Mujibullaha, who was found absconding.

According to police, Mujibullah fled after killing his daughter on Friday.

The girl’s body, bearing injury marks, was exhumed from a grave and was sent for the post mortem, police said.

An FIR in the matter was registered Saturday night at Rudhauli Police Station under sections of the IPC and SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Deependra Chowhdhury said both bodies were recovered in the Rudhauli area and they were sent for the post mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)