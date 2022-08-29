SC refuses to hear PIL challenging passage of law leading to repeal of 187 statutes

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL challenging the passage of the Repealing and Amending Act of 2016 which scrapped 187 “obsolete” laws including the one that had nationalised Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), then known as Burmah Shell.

“If the House has adopted a particular Bill then it is passed,” said the bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and S Ravindra Bhat.

The top court did not agree with the submission of PIL petitioner and lawyer M L Sharma that the 2016 Act, which had led to the repeal of 187 old laws, cannot be said to have been validly passed as it was not put to vote in Parliament and was simply adopted.

“Whenever there is opposition and there is a contest, the voting is done. Suppose the entire body says that sir, you can pass this order. Then it is adopted. We are not convinced,” said the bench, prompting the lawyer to withdraw the PIL. Sharma, in his PIL, alleged that the Repealing and Amending Act of 2016 was not voted on in Parliament and hence it had not been validly adopted.

BPCL, previously Burmah Shell, was nationalised by the Burmah Shell (Acquisition of Undertakings) Act, 1976 and after the subsequent repealing Act, disinvestment of the PSU may be done without the parliamentary approval.

The government had in May withdrawn its offer to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL, saying that the majority of bidders have expressed their inability to participate in the current privatisation process due to prevailing conditions in the global energy market.

The government had planned to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) from bidders in March 2020. At least three bids came in by November 2020.

