Left Menu

Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal ''random'' shootings

A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to have fired randomly over about 2 12 hours in Detroit, police said.Police arrested a suspect on Sunday night after an hours long manhunt.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:34 IST
Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal ''random'' shootings
  • Country:
  • United States

A person waiting for the bus and another walking their dog were among four people shot, three fatally, by a man who appeared to have fired randomly over about 2 1/2 hours in Detroit, police said.

Police arrested a suspect on Sunday night after an hours long manhunt. Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, though no other information was released.

“This did not need to happen,'' White said. “Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community.” White said investigators traced all four early Sunday shootings to one firearm but believed them to be random because there was no apparent connection among the victims.

A 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed around 4.45 am on Sunday, followed two hours later by the fatal shooting of another 40-year-old woman, police said.

Around 7.30 am, a 28-year-old man was killed, White said.

A 76-year-old man said he saw a man peering into vehicles. When he told the suspicious person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at him, police said. He survived.

Mayor Mike Duggan credited “critical information'' from the community and multiple law enforcement agencies with helping police take the suspect into custody.

“As we mourn our three neighbours who were killed, we should take the time to appreciate all the men and women in law enforcement whose work today made sure no other families will suffer at the hands of this shooter,” Duggan said.

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022