He will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to the release.Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion, it said.Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:51 IST
KCR to leave for Bihar on Aug 31; To extend financial assistance to Galwan martyrs
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit Bihar on August 31 to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who martyred in Galwan valley, an official release said on Monday.

Rao will also provide financial assistance to the families of the 12 Bihar workers who died in the recent fire accident here, it further said. He will distribute the cheques along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to the release.

''Both the Chief Ministers will discuss the national politics on this occasion,'' it said.

Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in March handed over cheques for Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

