Angola's president, MPLA party declared winner of election

Angola's electoral commission on Monday declared the ruling MPLA, which has been in power for nearly five decades, the winner of last week's national election, handing President Joao Lourenco a second term.

The election commission gave the ex-Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) a 51.17% majority after all votes were counted while its longtime opponent, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola, or UNITA, got 43.95%, its best result ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)