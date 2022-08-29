Left Menu

11 flood victims killed after boat taking them to safer location capsizes in Pakistan

At least 11 people, including women and a child, were drowned and several others remained missing when a boat carrying 30 flood victims capsized in the swollen Indus river in Pakistans Sindh province on Monday, according to a media report.The incident happened in Bilawalpur village in Sindhs Sehwan when the people affected by the devastating floods were migrating from submerged villages to a safer location to save their lives, The Express Tribune reported.The people who drowned were migrating from submerged villages to save their lives when the unfortunate accident took place.

At least 11 people, including women and a child, were drowned and several others remained missing when a boat carrying 30 flood victims capsized in the swollen Indus river in Pakistan's Sindh province on Monday, according to a media report.

The incident happened in Bilawalpur village in Sindh's Sehwan when the people affected by the devastating floods were migrating from submerged villages to a safer location to save their lives, The Express Tribune reported.

"The people who drowned were migrating from submerged villages to save their lives when the unfortunate accident took place. At least 11 people have died so far and many remained missing," a senior police official was quoted as saying in the report.

He said that Sindh police officials along with the Pakistan Navy rescued seven people while the search for the remaining missing victims is underway. Pakistan is reeling under devastating floods that has so far claimed the lives of at least 1,061 people. The torrential rain since mid June has affected the normal life of people in the country. It said that about 992,871 houses were totally or partially damaged, leaving millions without access to food, clean drinking water and shelter.

Hundreds of villages in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

