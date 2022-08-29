Left Menu

Maintain decency in idol making for Ganesh puja: Police tells artisans, organizers

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:03 IST
The police on Monday asked Ganesh puja committees in Cuttack to maintain decency in idol making and decorations at the puja mandaps and warned that deviations that hurt religious sentiments will invite stringent action.

The Ganesh puja is beginning from Wednesday.

''Any exceptions or deviations in idol makings that will hurt religious sentiments will invite stringent action'', warned City Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra.

Earlier in the day, the Orissa High Court refused to intervene in the recent police actions against queer idol makings of Hindu Gods and Goddesses for the ensuing puja season in Cuttack city when a petition in this context came up for adjudication.

An artisan of local Kumbhar Sahi had approached the High Court seeking intervention to restrain the police from dabbling in the idol-making creativity of the artisans. The city police had warned the artisans to not dishonor the idols of Lord Ganesh by distorting them under the guise of artistic freedom.

While there is no incarnation of Lord Ganesh in the form of Lord Shiva as ''Rudra Ganesh'', some artisans have made a massive idol of Ganesh in the form of ferocious Rudra, the city police had reprimanded the artisans and taken undertakings from them that they shall not henceforth trade in distorted idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

The city had earlier witnessed queer idols at puja mandaps where Lord Shiva was shown puffing pipe, Lord Ganesh in designer outfits, and riding a motorcycle.

