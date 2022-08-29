Left Menu

Pakistan Fin Min: IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:28 IST
Pakistan Fin Min: IMF board agrees to extend country's programme by one year
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Monday approved a request to extend Pakistan's bailout programme by one year and augment the funding amount by $1 billion, the country's finance minister Miftah Ismail told Reuters. Earlier he had said on Twitter that the lender had approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's programme, which will release $1.17 billion in funds to the cash-strapped country.

The IMF's resident representative in Islamabad did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022