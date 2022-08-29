Owaisi condemns burning woman alive by jilted lover in Jharkhand

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly burned alive in Jharkhand by a man for spurning him, and demanded that a special court be designated to try the case.

It is animalism on the part of the man to have set the woman afire, he said.

''I not only condemn but also demand the Jharkhand government to deal with the case properly. If possible, a (special) court be designated there to try the case. He (accused) should get the most stringent punishment as per law,'' he told reporters.

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her house while she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman, a student of Class 12, was in critical condition with 90 per cent burns and referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. She died in the early hours of Sunday at RIMS.

The accused has been arrested.

Asked about Congress criticising BCCI secretary Jay Shah who, in a video footage, appeared to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in a cricket match at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, Owaisi asked whether love for India would be proved only by waving the tricolour.

Love for the country can be expressed in many ways (''Bharat se mohabbat ke jo mazahire hain, vo kayi kism ke hosakte hain''), he said.

Owaisi claimed that the recent suspension of BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh (now arrested) over allegations of hate speech was a “drama”. He said the State government and police should take action as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)