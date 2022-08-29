Man get 10 years in jail for abducting, raping teen

A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man convicted of raping and abducting a teenage girl to 10 years of imprisonment.

According to district government council and special POCSO lawyer, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped by the accused named Deepak in a village that falls under Gharipukhta police station in Shamli district in January, 2021.

The special judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)