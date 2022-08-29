Left Menu

Man get 10 years in jail for abducting, raping teen

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:13 IST
Man get 10 years in jail for abducting, raping teen
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man convicted of raping and abducting a teenage girl to 10 years of imprisonment.

According to district government council and special POCSO lawyer, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped by the accused named Deepak in a village that falls under Gharipukhta police station in Shamli district in January, 2021.

The special judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022