Man get 10 years in jail for abducting, raping teen
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A POCSO court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced a man convicted of raping and abducting a teenage girl to 10 years of imprisonment.
According to district government council and special POCSO lawyer, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped by the accused named Deepak in a village that falls under Gharipukhta police station in Shamli district in January, 2021.
The special judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Gharipukhta
- POCSO
- Deepak
- Shamli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM hoists tricolour at Parade Ground on I-Day
Paper leak case: Senior officials of private company to appear before Uttarakhand STF
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for clinching gold
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas
Uttarakhand : DGP to conduct monthly review of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF)