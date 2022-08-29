Left Menu

Friday violence: HC protects Prayagraj corporator from coercive action

The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed that no coercive action be taken against a corporator booked in connection with the violence that erupted here following Friday namaz on June 10.The violence had taken place after some people raised slogans against now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The violence had taken place after some people raised slogans against now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Fazal Khan, a corporator of the Karelabagh area in Prayagraj, was booked in connection with the violence. Fixing September 8 as the next date of hearing, Justice Raj Beer Singh directed that till that time no coercive action be taken against him.

