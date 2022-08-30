Left Menu

DGP called for 'strategically planned' final assault to march towards a terror free J&K

Calling for an intensified war on drugs, the DGP said it not only affects the youth but a major amount of terror funds is being generated from narcotics smuggling as well.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said a ''strategically planned'' final assault on terrorism is required to eradicate the menace from the Union territory.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has shown a marked improvement in the past around three years and the culture of bandh has almost ended.

''We have to put in more efforts to consolidate peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Singh said while chairing a crime review meeting at the police headquarters here.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP said, ''With the joint efforts of police and other security forces, the security situation in the Union territory has shown a marked improvement during the past around three years.'' He directed officers to increase the area domination exercise, particularly in border belts, to restrict terror activities. ''At present we have reduced the number of active terrorists in J&K and...strategically planned final assault is required to march towards a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The DGP stressed on all-out efforts to demolish the terror ecosystem which, he said, is providing oxygen to the terror ranks. He said investigators have to equip themselves with the best investigation skills and take each and every necessary measure to ensure convictions in terror and narcotics smuggling cases.

He directed that one officer be assigned for ensuring result-oriented investigation in every district. Calling for an intensified war on drugs, the DGP said it not only affects the youth but a major amount of terror funds is being generated from narcotics smuggling as well.

