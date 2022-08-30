Accused rapes victim again after release on bail in MP; arrested

A 26-year-old man allegedly raped a minor victim again after being released on bail following arrest for the same offence committed earlier in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, a resident of Khatkari village, came out of jail last week after being arrested on September 23 last year on charge of raping and threatening the minor girl, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said.

Last Friday, the man abducted the girl when she was going for some household work. He then took her to a deserted place where he allegedly threatened and raped her, the official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's family, the accused was arrested the next day and a local court sent him to jail, he said. The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

