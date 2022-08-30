Left Menu

TV actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 persons thrash him in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-08-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 10:59 IST
TV actor Punit Talreja injured after 2 persons thrash him in Thane

Television actor Punit Talreja, who featured in popular sitcom ''Khichdi'', was injured after two persons allegedly beat him up in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Ambernath township when Talreja, 34, was returning home on his scooter after purchasing medicines for his mother. Two persons on another scooter behind him honked, came in front of him, abused him for not giving them way and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and other weapons, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath said quoting the actor's complaint.

Talreja suffered severe injuries and some passersby rushed him to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, the official said, adding that they have registered a case and the accused are yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022