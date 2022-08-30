Guatemala support for Taiwan will not stop unification of China and Taiwan, says China

Guatemalan support for Taiwan will not stop the unification of China and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

Zhao told reporters in Beijing during a regular news briefing that Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party was using countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan for "political manipulation".

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro said on Tuesday his country would "always support Taiwan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)