Hubballi-Dharwad civic body to allow 3-day Ganesha festivities at Idgah Maidan

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has decided to allow installation of Ganapati idol for three days at Idagh Maidan here.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri announced the decision late on Monday after holding a prolonged meeting with elected representatives and officials.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations by a House committee that was constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue.

''The House committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it," Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said.

Based on the report of the House panel, after detailed discussion it has been decided to permit Ganesha festival celebrations for three days, he said, of the six organisations that had sought permission to install a Ganesha idol, one will be chosen and the remaining are requested to extend their cooperation in celebrating the festival harmoniously.

The decision was arrived at despite opposition by Congress members of the House panel.

The Mayor said that the Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the House panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings.

However, they participated in Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision, he said.

According to officials as per the Supreme Court order following a dispute, Muslims are allowed to hold prayer at the ground twice a year, and HDMC hoists the national flag during Independence Day and Republic day there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)