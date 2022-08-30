Left Menu

Policeman, two labourers shot dead by armed men in Pakistan: Police

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people--a policeman and two labourers--were shot dead by unknown armed men in the restive northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The incident happened after the armed men abducted the policeman and two labourers from an under construction police station building in Aurakzai tribal district of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province and later shot them dead at a short distance from the premises.

"After the abduction of the three people by the armed men from the under construction police station their bullet riddled bodies were found at a short distance from the premises," a senior police official said.

He said that later a special police team rushed to the site and sealed the entire area. The police conducted door to door search operation in the area. "The dead bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

