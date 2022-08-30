Delhi HC reserves order on plea alleging illegal transportation of camels for R-Day

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea alleging illegal transportation of camels from Rajasthan for the Republic Day event here after it was informed that the animals were ferried by the BSF in strict compliance of the standard operating procedure.

"Order reserved," said a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing a petition by the organisation, Scouts and Guides for Animals and Birds.

The petitioner has claimed that guidelines for carrying and moving the animals were not complied with for the transportation of the camels and authorities failed in taking any steps in connection with their "illegal transportation" into Delhi for the 26 January event.

In its status report, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) said that rules on the transportation of animals do not contain any specific provision for camels and the issue of their inclusion was being considered by it.

''Since the matter is technical in nature, it may take longer to consult stakeholders as well as technical persons'', it added.

The Board shared that the BSF had stated, "Guidelines issued by the National Research Centre of Camel Bikaner and SOP on the transportation of the camels in BSF are strictly followed." In the petition, the NGO, which was represented by advocate Ankur Bhasin, said that it has been raising its voice against the illegal transportation of camels since last more than 10 years, but not a single regulation and rule has been implemented and brought into effect by the government and AWBI.

"The act of transporting camels and other animals for the purpose of show at Republic Day parade on January 26 at Rajpath, India Gate is in contravention of the settled law which cannot be left unregulated by this court as non-action on the same would leave fundamental rights of the animals compromised," the plea said.

"Due to this 'tradition' every year invariably, camels are illegally transported from Rajasthan and brought into the State of GNCTD.

''Moreover, since it is a case of committing cruelty towards a particular animal, under the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Rules made thereunder, all the respondents are duty bound to protect and promote the interests of the camels," it added.

The plea alleged that the actions are not only violative of statutory prescriptions under the Motor Vehicles Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act but also annihilate valuable rights of animals.

