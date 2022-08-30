Left Menu

UP: 21-yr-old slits woman's throat for refusing to talk; arrested

He then pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, nd slit her throat and fled from the scene, the SP said.The woman began bleeding profusely and was rushed to a primary health centre nearby.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:39 IST
UP: 21-yr-old slits woman's throat for refusing to talk; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old youth slit a young woman's throat after she refused to talk to him, but she was saved due to timely treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder, they said.

Accused Raj Kumar Gautam wanted to talk to the 20-year-old woman who lived in his neighbourhood in Surwaya town, but she had refused to do so and had also blocked his number, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said.

On Monday evening, when she was buying vegetables, Gautam arrived at the market and sought to know why she did not talk to him. He then pulled out a sharp-edged weapon, nd slit her throat and fled from the scene, the SP said.

The woman began bleeding profusely and was rushed to a primary health centre nearby. She was referred to the trauma centre in Varanasi later.

The SP said she was in a critical condition last night but was out of danger on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022