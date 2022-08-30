Left Menu

Dutch defence minister concerned at US gun violence

Dutch defence minister concerned at US gun violence
Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern on Tuesday at gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded.

''We do many training of our servicemen in the United States, and we really don't expect this to happen. So it's very, very concerning for us.” Ollongren told The Associated Press at a meeting of European Union defence ministers in Prague.

A 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps, identified by US authorities as Simmie Poetsema, died of his injuries “surrounded by family and colleagues” after the shooting on early Saturday, the Dutch Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Poetsema and the two other soldiers were shot after what Indianapolis police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying about 3.30 am on Saturday near several downtown bars and nightclubs, authorities said.

The soldiers were in the US for training exercises at a southern Indiana military base.

Ollongren declined to comment on the shooting while investigations continue. She said there is “good contact” between Dutch military police and authorities in Indianapolis.

“We have read things in the media, we have heard what the mayor said but we feel it's very important to have a real thorough investigation. So we're waiting for that until we comment on what actually happened,” she said.

Ollongren said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted her on Monday “to express his regrets and his condolences''.

Indianapolis police released no additional information on Monday about the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been announced.

