Kremlin slams EU talk of visa ban on Russians as 'irrational'

The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda.

At a meeting in Prague this week, European Union foreign ministers will discuss calls from the Baltic states and some others to stop granting Russians visas for access to the EU's 26-nation free-movement Schengen zone. "Step by step, unfortunately, both Brussels and individual European capitals are demonstrating an absolute lack of reason," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said Europe's actions towards Russia were "bordering on insanity", making it possible Brussels could push ahead with a ban in the future. "Of course, such decisions cannot go unanswered," Peskov said, without saying how Russia might respond.

Eastern and Nordic EU member states have argued strongly for an outright ban on tourist visas for Russians in response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine, saying travel to Europe is a privilege, not a right. But EU heavyweights France and Germany are against the proposals to restrict visas to Russians, saying such a step would be counter-productive, according to a joint memo seen by Reuters.

