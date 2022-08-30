HP: 1 dies in blast at scrap shop

One person died in a blast at a scrap shop in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday, the State Disaster Management Department said.

The blast took place in Jhalera village in the morning in which one Rajinder Singh, who was working at a scrap shop died.

The reason behind the blast is still unknown.

A team from State Forensic Laboratory (SFL) has been called from Dharamshala to find out the cause of the blast, the department added.

